Athens - Myrna Marlene Moore Weinfurtner, of Athens, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Born on June 9, 1935 in Crown City, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Delma Ruth Moore and Carl Emerson Moore. She was married on Nov. 12, 1954 to her high school sweetheart, Robert Leroy Weinfurtner.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, and brothers, Norman and Orlan. She is survived by her son, Robert "Robb" Weinfurtner of Bradon, Florida; Jolynn Weinfurtner of Tampa, Florida and son, Gregory (Cathey Glenn) Weinfurtner of Albany, Ohio. Marlene was the loving grandmother of grandchildren, Jared (Amber) Weinfurtner of Tampa, Florida, Jordan (Natalie) Weinfurtner of Wooster, Ohio, Kelly Weinfurtner (fiancé Keith VandenBroek) of Columbus, Ohio and Jennifer (Troy) Dailey of Columbus, Ohio. "Grammy" will be sadly missed by several great-grandchildren: Miles, Mamie, William, Emma and Danica.
Marlene was valedictorian of her high school class and attended Ohio University. She took on numerous volunteer opportunities to help others and engage with her community. In addition to being an excellent seamstress, she loved reading, writing poetry, singing and playing music. She was a member of PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution and Athens Friends and Neighbors. She will be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother to all.
"Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her" -Proverbs 31 :28.
A private funeral service has been planned for immediate family with burial in Alexander Cemetery. Arrangements were with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gospel Mission of South America (https://ww.gmsa.ora/ for the Paysandú Bible Camp) in honor of Marlene Weinfurtner are appreciated.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
