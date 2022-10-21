Marlin Gainer Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VIENNA - Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH.He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, OH, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer.He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.Private graveside services were held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Fairview Cemetery in Coolville, OH.Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com Marlin Gainer To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Gainer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stanley Gainer Oh Thelma Clevenger Gainer Marlin Coolville Graveside Vienna Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Nelsonville-York coach indicted for alleged sex with student Athens County real estate transfers, Sept. 6-24 Southeast Major Crimes Task Force seeks man wanted for warrants 2022 Athens Halloween Block Party schedule released Infrastructure projects underway in Nelsonville Trending Recipes
