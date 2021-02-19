Marna Butcher

UPPER SANDUSKY – Marna S. Butcher, 82, of rural Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Gahanna, OH, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in her home.
Marna was born on May 6, 1938 in Big Springs, WV to James Franklin and Cleta (Wilson) Collins, both of whom are deceased. She married Raymond Butcher, Jr. on Feb. 14, 1959 in McArthur, OH, and he passed away on April 24, 2011.
She is survived by three children, Kathy (Celia) Butcher of Marengo, Lisa (Doug) Beach of Upper Sandusky, and Jeffrey (Andrea) Butcher of Marengo; along with four grandchildren, Lisa (Dylan) Matlow, Jeanette Butcher, Jacob Beach and Karly Beach; and two great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Julian Matlow.
Marna was preceded in death by her three siblings, Marlyn Rice, Frank Collins and Harry Collins.
Marna was a long-time member of the United Methodist church in Gahanna, OH and was also a long-time member of Trinity Evangelical church in Upper Sandusky.
Marna led a full life and she has left behind many lives whom she touched with her kindness, sense of humor and generosity of spirit.
There will be no memorial services at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital (Hospice) Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
