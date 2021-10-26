Albany - Marsha Wilson, 61, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born March 11, 1960, in Boone County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Randolph William and Marie Garrett.
Marsha was a devoted child of God for almost 50 years, a loving wife to Michael Allen Wilson of 41 years, a member of Albany Baptist Church for over 20 years — serving as Sparky director for many years, a nurse at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for 38 years, a faithful wife, mom, mamaw, sister, daughter, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson; children, Aaron (Danielle) Wilson of Richmond, VA., Heidi (Justino) Mendez, of Sandyville, WV.; grandchildren, Adelaide, Ezekiel and David, (she called her "buddies"; siblings Diana (Terry) of Sandyville, WV., Bill (Pam) of Cottageville, WV., Earnest (Debbie) of Newport News, VA., Thelma (James) of Walker, WV., Gloria (John) of White Sulphur Springs, WV.; sisters-in-law, Bonita (Roger), Beth (Kent) all The Plains, Ohio; brother-in-law, Jeff (Cathy) of Lancaster, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law Donna and Paul Wilson of The Plains, and many beautiful relatives who've gone before her into glory.
Memorial Service will be Thursday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. at Albany Baptist Church, 5331 State St. Albany, Ohio 45710. The family wishes to welcome you to join them in a time of visitation at 2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. to celebrate the life of Marsh Ellen Wilson.
The family asks you to join them for a reception to follow at the church for a time of food, fellowship, remembrance and laughter.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made on the family's behalf to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, Ohio 45710.
You may sign Marsha's register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Marsha Wilson
