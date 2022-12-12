Albany - Marta Kay Lyons, age 85, of Albany, passed peacefully Friday evening, Dec. 9, 2022. Born June 27, 1937 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Leo Frost and Ada Westfall Frost.
A 1955 graduate of Athens High School, she retired as an administrative assistant from First Presbyterian Church, Athens. She was a past volunteer and had served as the secretary of the Athens County Food Pantry.
She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church, Athens County First Families, Nabby Lee Ames Chapter DAR and was a lifelong area resident. She enjoyed her Wednesday family dinners.
Marta Kay is survived by two daughters, Teresa Lyons & Kathy Ingalls of Albany and Sandy & Jon Michael of The Plains; two grandchildren, Erica Michael (Michael Byrd) and Reece Michael (Charlie Grey); a brother, Terry (Edna) Frost of Athens; a special friend, James Ferguson of The Plains; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, C. Richard "Dick" Lyons in 2008; a daughter, Kellie Lyons in 2003; two sisters, Otha Ulbrich and Patricia Grueser; and a brother, Virgil Frost.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. David Roach and Rev. Vincent Pontius officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Wednesday two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Count Food Pantry, c/o Treasurer, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Marta Kay Lyons
