Glouster - Martha J. Doughty, 89 of Glouster passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence.
Born Aug. 20, 1932, in Corning, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ora Mae McClintock Leonard. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church and the Corning Eagles Lady's Auxiliary Aerie #463. Martha loved traveling, gambling, spending time with her grandchildren and bingo.
She is survived by four sons, Charlie (LeeAnna) Doughty of Corning, Paul (Barbara) Doughty of Glouster, Jimmy Doughty of Corning, and Bruce (Cindy) Doughty of Glouster; a daughter, Norma Sims of Glouster; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Connie) Leonard of Texas and Gerald (Kathy) Leonard of Zanesville; two sisters, Vera Janik of California and Wanda Hamrick of Corning; a brother-in-law, Paul (Paulda) Doughty of Glouster; two sisters-in-law, Joan Fakinos of Arizona and Katie Hayes of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Doughty Sr., who passed away in 2014; a son, John Thomas Doughty; two brothers, Paul Leonard Jr. and Robert Leonard; and four sisters, Marg Foehl, Dorothy Emrick, Betty Spinks, and Juanita Hartley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Adams Street, Corning, Ohio 43730 with Ernest Eing officiating. Interment will be at the Dew Cemetery, Perry County.
Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Contributions can be made to the Special Wish Foundation, PO Box 1030, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Eagle Riders Secret Santa, PO Box 13, Corning, Ohio 43730.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Martha Doughty
