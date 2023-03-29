Marvin Loudermilk

Columbus - Marvin Emil Loudermilk, 91, peacefully went home to be with our Lord Savior on March 9th, 2023 in Southern California. He was born in Hilliard, Ohio on Marh 14th,1931 to parents, Henry and Irene (Fowler) Loudermilk. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of over 62 years, Frieda (Heinrich) Loudermilk; daughter Marina Loudermilk, foster daughter Jessica Bulstrom; sisters Betty Moore, Gail McClure, Anna Kasler and brother Edward Loudermilk. He is survived by daughters; Jeanne (Andre) Szabo, Patsy (Mario) Andrade,) grandchildren Vanessa (Eddie) Perret, Fredericca (Jay) Kennedy, Jacob Szabo, great grandchildren Hope Perret, Elijah Perret, special niece Sonja Tolkeinn and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins both in the US and Germany. Marvin, a true American patriot, was a retired, distinguished veteran of the US Army, serving 2 tours in the Korean War, Indochina, Viet Nam, several tours in Germany, France and several US Army posts in the US. It was on one assignment to Germany that he met a beautiful, vivacious German girl named Frieda Heinrich. Before long, he knew he had THE ONE and they were married 13th March 1957. Marvin embraced Frieda's family and German culture wholehearted. Soon their family grew to include 3 daughters and Marvin referred to them and 2 close dog friends, Chipper One Eye & Chipper No Eyes, as his "girls" and they affectionally called him Poppy with the grandchildren he was known as Opa. He had a firm deep belief in God and lived his life by a strong faith and love for his Lord. He took delight in pulling pranks and jokes, his daughters believe he started Dad Jokes and he enjoyed a good laugh. He loved his family and country deeply, traveling and had amassed a large collection of Smurfs. He was "salt of the earth"; building a paver patio at age 80 and in 2019 when he was 88, embarked on a 25 day, 15 states and a foray into Canada. He marveled at a number of western national parks, including Grand Canyon, Arches, Monument Valley and Glacier National Park where he was in awe of touching a glacier and drinking the "freshest water I ever tasted!" Yosemite National Park caused Marvin to wonder at the beauty God's Hand created. He loved being in the sun, "working on his tan." Marvin was a long time Member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Rainbow Lodge 327, in good standing, serving as Noble Grand and several offices through the years. As Marvin's daughters say, "It's the end of an era." His love for his God, family, country, respect for his nation and enormous sense of humor continues to live in his family. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00am until time of funeral service at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Marvin Loudermilk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.