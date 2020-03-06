COOLVILLE—Mary Allen, 87, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2020 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

You can sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.

