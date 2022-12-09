Athens - Mary B. Day, 88, of Athens, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Grant Medical Center after a brief illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born March 13, 1934 in Waverly, New York and grew up in Owego. She graduated from Newark Valley Central School in 1952.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, William A. Day. They met in Endicott, NY while he was working at IBM and were married in 1955. He would have never accomplished half of what he did without her by his side supporting him and raising a family.
She is survived by her three children, John C. Day (Ruth) of Athens, Eric W. Day (Mindy) of Phoenix, and Lisa M. Williams (Robert) of Athens as well as five grandchildren: Elizabeth S. Carey, Samuel R. Day, Jonathan S. Day, Samantha E. Williams, and Zachary R. Williams and three great grandchildren: Paige Carey, Levi Carey and Emmett Day. She is also survived by her brother, Leigh Vrooman, (Owego, NY), and her sister, Dona Dow (Knoxville, TN). She was also preceded in death by her parents, J. Samuel and Mary Vrooman and her brother, Gary S. Vrooman.
She had a gift for quilting and sewing and was constantly making gifts for family and friends. Her quilts for her family members are prized possessions.
She was an active member of and valuable contributor to the First United Methodist Church of Athens for decades and volunteered at numerous places around Athens such as the Diary Barn and Morrison Elementary library.
Mary was a sweet and caring person, always helping others, giving of herself and her time, a good friend and the best mother/ grandmother/ great-grandmother we could have ever asked for. We were all truly blessed to have had her in our life and we will miss her dearly.
No services are planned. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made in her memory to the William Day Scholarship, College of Business, Ohio University, c/o O.U. Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701. Mary B. Day
