Mary Brooks

Albany - Mary J. Brooks, 72, Albany, passed away Saturday February 19, 2022, at the Embassy of Logan.

Born March 11, 1949, in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Virginia Ann LeMay Brooks.

She is survived by sisters Linda (Jackie) Jones of Lancaster, Sharon (Lee) Cates Jr. of McArthur; brother, Kenny (Joann) Brooks of Albany; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Violet (Robert) Yates.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stewart officiating.

Calling hours are 12 noon until service time Friday. Burial will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio. You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

