Nelsonville - Mary E. Brown, 75, of Nelsonville passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born August 11, 1946, in Westerville, she was the daughter of the late Hugh E. and Mary Elizabeth Vanelmsick Montgomery. She was former owner and operator of the Crossroads in Buchtel. Mary enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff Jackson of Pataskala and Mike Jackson of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Neil Jackson, Stephanie Jackson, and Bryce Jackson; a great grandson, Mason Jackson; sisters, Carol (Dave) Smith of Nelsonville, Esther (Rod) Camp of West Virginia, and Donna (Doug) Graham of Virginia; and special friends, Cortney and Winter.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herb Brown; a son, Scott Jackson; and brothers, Jack, Fred, Ted, Will, John, Chuck and Butch Montgomery.
Mary's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a memorial held at a later date. Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriner's Hospital, or the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Mary Brown
