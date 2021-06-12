Coolville - Mary Bell Jackson Coe, 94, of Coolville, OH, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 6, 2021.
Born January 12, 1927, in Skylis, WV, near New River Gorge, she was the daughter of the late Addie Davis and David Jackson. She was married to Ola Franklin "Curly" Coe in 1946 and they spent their married years at their home on Rock Run Road in Coolville, OH. This is where they raised three children. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed reading and in her earlier years walking several miles daily. Mary spent many hours studying God's word, praying and reading the Bible. She was a member of Vanderhoof Baptist Church and attended the Gospel Baptist Church for many years.
Mary is survived by her three children, Shirley (Jim) Cremeans of Coolville, Allen Coe of Tuppers Plains, OH and Charlene Derenberger of Outerbanks, NC; grandchildren Angie (Dr. David) Shamblin, Kenny (Kim) Cremeans, Ola (Ann) Cremeans, Charity Stobart, Chasity Coe, Angel Derenberger, Amber Derenberger, Jamey (Ronald) Wall, Cheryl Coe, Frank (Tamisha) Coe, Michael Coe and Michelle Coe; twenty great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Margie Curry, Roger (Bonnie) Jackson; Randel (Shirley) Jackson, Velda Farney and Gary Jackson and Sue Rockhold, all of Rock Run Road in Coolville.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ola Coe and several siblings.
Funeral services will be at noon, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville with Donnie Cremeans officiating. Burial will take place in the Holland-Coe Cemetery in Spencer WV.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends and family are invited to join the family to celebrate Mary's life at her granddaughter's home on Brister Road in Coolville at 6:00 PM on Sunday. Food and refreshments will be served.
