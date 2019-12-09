COOLVILLE — Mary Vivian Coen, 80, of Coolville, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 7, 2019.
She was born July 5, 1939 in Belpre to the late Edwin L. and Helen W. (Swan) Ford. She graduated from Carthage-Troy High School in Coolville with the Class of 1957 and began her career with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Bureau of the Public Debt. She married John W. Coen on March 29, 1959. She was a member of the Hockingport United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women and an active supporter of the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department. She was well known for her coconut cream pies.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mary Dailey (Eddie Bigley) of Coolville, Barbara Holland (Dave Conkey) of Coolville, John Coen of Lancaster, Linda Cushman (Lloyd) of Sanford, North Carolina and Lori Coen of Vienna, West Virginia. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amanda and Brett Dailey of Coolville; Jeremy (Lacey) and Craig (Abbi) Holland of Coolville, Hunter Cushman of Seattle, Washington; Logan, Madison and Jacqueline Cushman of Sanford, NOrth Carolina, Brian “BJ” and Lacey Carder of Vienna, West Virginia and Rachel Cumberledge of Vienna, West Virginia; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Brayden, Kiley, Kynlie, Corbin, Ryland and Scarlett. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Janet Ford of Coolville and Marian Coen of Little Hocking; cousin, Tom (Judy) Sinnett of Belpre; brothers-in-law, Don Coen of Alabama and Fred (Beverly) Coen of Washington and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Jim and Alice Coen; son, Ronald Coen; granddaughter, Jamie Coen; brothers, Robert (Betty) Ford, Carl (Roxie) Ford, Harold Ford and James (Joan) Ford; sister, Mildred Leeson Hernandez; brothers-in-law, Bill Coen, Chuck Coen and Dave Coen; sisters-in-law, Carol Faddis, Mary Caldwell and Clara Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. A dinner will follow at the Hockingport United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday, from 5-8 p.m.
