The Plains - Mary Cole, 79, of The Plains, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her home.
Born August 22, 1943 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Vern F and Letha M Gould Riley.
She attended The Plains High School and Southerntons Beauty Academy of Athens. She was formerly employed at Krogers, JC Penney Company and O'Bleness Memorial Hospital where she also did volunteer work.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Kirkendall; two grandchildren, Kristen (Jon) Buckley, Brandon (Jessica) Buckley; four great grandchildren, Jonna, Braydin, Piper, Joel; a great great granddaughter, Brinley McKee; a brother, Vern Riley; and all the other people that called her aunt Mary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Gene Cole; three brothers, James, Herb, Bill Riley; two sisters, Faye Thompson, Roberta Glover; and a special friend, Raiford Kirkendall.
Services will Be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home with Stan West officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Mary Cole
