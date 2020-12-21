STEWART – Mary L. Dailey, 62, of Stewart, died Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Aug. 14, 1958 in New London, CT, she is the daughter of Rosemarie Blazier Simpson of Stewart and the late Howard G. Simpson.
A 1976 graduate of Federal Hocking High School, she attended Hocking College. She was a U.S. Navy veteran and was stationed in Hawaii where she was a communication specialist. She was employed with the Athens Community Transit, HAPCAP, as manager and program coordinator. She began her career at ACT as a bus driver, eventually becoming manager. She enjoyed her family, crafts, cooking, baking, gardening, camping, and boating.
In addition to her mother, Mary is survived by her husband of 18 years, Myrnie Larry “Nick” Dailey; two sons, Jessie (Tricia Michaels) Farrington of Pomeroy and Jamie (Yuco) Farrington of Newport News, VA; a daughter, Stacie (Kyle) Stout of Marion; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Heath Stout; a brother, John (Carol) Simpson of Athens; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Howard G. Simpson II. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
