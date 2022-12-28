Mary E. Bert

Lancaster - Mary Bert, loving mother and wife, and a caregiver to others, died peacefully at home Dec. 24, 2022, her 68th birthday, after a long illness.
A Lancaster resident for more than 38 years, she was born in Athens, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Ann Cary Morrison. She earned a bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University.
Before her retirement in 2013, she served dementia patients at Mennonite Home, Lancaster, and before that autistic children with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.
She was a strong supporter of the various pursuits of her children, Jenn, of Pittsburgh, and Adam, of Lancaster, and of her husband of 45 years, Bill. She also is survived by siblings David Morrison, husband of Debbie, of Newark, Ohio, and Suzi Mingus, wife of Jim, of The Plains, Ohio. She was predeceased by a brother, Danny.
An avid reader and traveler, she enjoyed mysteries and seeing wildlife, from toucans and howler monkeys in Guatemala to finback whales while in a dinghy off Nova Scotia.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz.
A remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the mausoleum at Paxtang Cemetery, North Paxtang Street, Harrisburg. Green burial will follow in The Wood's Edge at Paxtang Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to dress for a short walk in the woods.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125.
