Mary E. Culp

Athens - Mary Elizabeth Woodward Culp passed away on September 9, 2022, in Athens. She was born on January 1, 1938, in Hempstead, New York to the late Col. Raymond C. and Mrs. Angeline (Geist) Woodward. Mary is survived by her husband, W. Charles Culp to whom she was married for 61 years; Children, Susan Joanne (Andrew) Saunders of Liberty Township, OH and Andrew C. Culp of Athens, OH; Sisters, Joanne (Gerald) Schackow, Gainesville, FL and Susan Kim, Albuquerque, NM; Sister-in-law Kathleen (Robert) Packham of Delaware, OH; and Grandsons Charles E. Saunders and S. Andrew Saunders of Liberty Township, OH.
Mary was a 1956 graduate of Massapequa High School, attending William Smith College in Geneva,. NY, Hawaiian Airlines Stewardess School and received her B.A. in General Psychology from the University of Hawaii in 1961. She also served as both Vice President and President of her sorority, Phi Sigma Rho. She met her husband Charlie at the University of Hawaii, and they married at St. Andrew's Cathedral in Honolulu, Hawaii in June of 1961. They moved to Athens to attend Ohio University for Charlie to finish his undergraduate degree and never left. Mary worked as a Special Education teacher for the Carthage-Troy School in Coolville, OH from 1961 to 1968.
Anyone who knew Mary knows that her knowledge of gardening and plants was second to none. Mary was a founding member of Athens Project Plant as well as a member of the Athens Herb Guild and the Athens Garden Club. Her garden on Northwood was a stop on the Athens Garden Tour for many years. She received her Master Gardener Certification for Athens County and continued to instruct and participate in all group functions. She loved to share her knowledge and clippings to anyone who asked or showed interest. She encouraged her husband Charlie, the Director of the Physical Plant, to begin a flower planting program at Ohio University which eventually resulted in many flower gardens across the campus. After Charlie's retirement in 1995, they co-chaired a committee to design and develop the current Ohio University Emeriti Park and sought donations for many of the current features of the park.
Mary was a world traveler. As well as having grown up in New York, Texas, Minnesota, Virginia and Hawaii, she was able to travel to Japan for a tour as a member of the University of Hawaii Choir. She and Charlie were able to travel extensively as well. Having traveled all over the 50 States, she has also visited South America, Canada, Europe and Asia. She has walked the Great Wall of China, seen the Terracotta Warriors, visited St. Petersburg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and more than likely collected rocks from every stop.
Mary will always be remembered through the Higher Education Scholarship Program for Children of the OUCU Financial Credit Union. Established in 2022 by Mary and Charlie, they were able to grant eight scholarships in the inaugural year.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for Mary and the family will let everyone know when the details are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens County Children's Services or the charity of your choice in her name. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Mary E. Culp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.