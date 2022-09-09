Mary E. Culp

Athens - Mary Elizabeth Woodward Culp passed away on September 9, 2022, in Athens. She was born on January 1, 1938, in Hempstead, New York to the late Col. Raymond C. and Mrs. Angeline (Geist) Woodward. Mary is survived by her husband, W. Charles Culp to whom she was married for 61 years; Children, Susan Joanne (Andrew) Saunders of Liberty Township, OH and Andrew C. Culp of Athens, OH; Sisters, Joanne (Gerald) Schackow, Gainesville, FL and Susan Kim, Albuquerque, NM; Sister-in-law Kathleen (Robert) Packham of Delaware, OH; and Grandsons Charles E. Saunders and S. Andrew Saunders of Liberty Township, OH.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.