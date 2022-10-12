Albany - Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Stanley Snow, 81, of Albany, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Ellie was born in Albany, April 21, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of Albany High School. Ellie was a member of the Chase Baptist Church, and Albany Center Seniors Club. She retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company, working 25 years at Meigs Mine #2. Ellie was a proud grandmother. She loved to decorate her home for the holidays and for many years she held family get togethers at her home, where her siblings and their families and friends could gather. She will be missed deeply.
Ellie is survived by twin daughters Marla Sams and Marsha (Tim) Grubb, 3 grandchildren Tiffany, Tyler, and Shelby, special friend Kenneth Crabtree, sister Cheryl Thomas and brother Larry Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her parents George Eugene Stanley and Della Mae Bolton Stanley, brothers Lloyd, Linder, Lowell, Russell and Kenneth Stanley, Sisters Thelma Hock, Darsene Mansfield, Merrilyn Travis, Barbara Matthewson, and a son-in-law Ben Sams.
Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the family in making arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Av. Cleveland, OH, 44106
