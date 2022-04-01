New Oxford, Pa. - Mary Elizabeth Yocum 42 of New Oxford, Pa. passed away Tuesday March 29, 2022, at the Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy.
She was born September 25, 1979, in Zanesville a daughter of Garry Yocum and Linda Bobo Ward.
She was a big Ohio State Buckeye and Baltimore Ravens fan.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her fiancé Timothy Laughman; her children Tristan, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Kadance; her siblings Stefanie Barney, Nicole Sowers, and Kelli Ward; Aunts and uncles; Patty Love, Richard Bobo, Stephen Bobo, Vernon Bobo, Floyd Eugene (Patty) Yocum.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday April 2, 2022, at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee, Ohio.
Interment: Shawnee Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-7 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
