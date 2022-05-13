Mary Ellen Lawson May 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Marshfield - Mary Ellen (Swart) Lawson, 75, New Marshfield, passed away Monday,May 9, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.Born March 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Henry andstepmother Ardis Swart. She was retired from Alexander Schools and a homemaker.She is survived by her husband Dorsey of 55 years, her children Tracy (Danny)Stover of Cincinnati, Todd (Samantha Llewellyn) of New Marshfield,Step- sons Rick (Cheryl) Lawson, Rusty Lawson, and stepdaughter Tawny Lawson,Sister Brenda White, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, several niecesand nephews.She was preceded in death by siblings Hazel Llewellyn, Eugene, Paul and Merlin Swart.Services will be Tuesday May 17, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,with Pastor Scott Bauerbach officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.Visitation is Tuesday 12-2:00 PM at the funeral home.you may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Mary Ellen Lawson To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Ellen Lawson Ardis Swart Samantha Llewellyn Marshfield Sport Genealogy Eugene Paul Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens County wants to delay Bellar federal lawsuit History in the making EMS looking for ways to help retain employees Business is blooming for local florist shop Athens skate park rolling forward with updates Trending Recipes
