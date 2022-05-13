Mary Ellen Lawson

New Marshfield - Mary Ellen (Swart) Lawson, 75, New Marshfield, passed away Monday,

May 9, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.

Born March 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Henry and

stepmother Ardis Swart. She was retired from Alexander Schools and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Dorsey of 55 years, her children Tracy (Danny)

Stover of Cincinnati, Todd (Samantha Llewellyn) of New Marshfield,

Step- sons Rick (Cheryl) Lawson, Rusty Lawson, and stepdaughter Tawny Lawson,

Sister Brenda White, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, several nieces

and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings Hazel Llewellyn, Eugene, Paul and Merlin Swart.

Services will be Tuesday May 17, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,

with Pastor Scott Bauerbach officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday 12-2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mary Ellen Lawson

