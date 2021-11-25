The Plains - Mary VanDyke Graham, 95, formerly of The Plains, died Sunday evening, Nov. 21, 2021, at Freedom Senior Living Center in Sevierville, Tennessee.
She was born in Albany, Ohio, on May 4, 1926, to the late Arthur O. and Nancy Ethel Townsend VanDyke. She graduated from Albany High School where she met the love of her life, Lloyd. They were married on May 5, 1946, and spent 57 years together. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV.
Mary and Lloyd formerly owned and operated the Athens Dairy Queen. She worked long hours and enjoyed meeting people. She was an active member of The Plains United Methodist Church and helped with the annual ice cream social by using the mix freezers at the Dairy Queen to make the ice cream. She also helped with the Athens Red Cross blood drives.
She is survived by sons, Terry (Bee) Graham of Sevierville, Tenn. and Stephan (Diana) Graham of Waynesville, Oh.; grandchildren, Dale Graham, Chad (Crystal) Graham, Kassandra (Robert) Bond, Shaun (Jessica) Graham, and Kyle (Brittany) Graham; great-grandchildren, Trent and Tyler Graham; Marissa and Caden Graham, Rachel and Gabriel Bond, and Penelope Graham; sisters-in-law, Katherine VanDyke and Ann VanDyke plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille Carter (Jerry) and Jeanne Rose (David); brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward (Edith), Roger VanDyke, Don VanDyke, and Evelyn Golden.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (two hours prior to service). Burial will be at Alexander Cemetery, Albany, Ohio. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Mary Graham
