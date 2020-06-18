ALBANY – Mary E. Hanning, 98, of Albany, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 at the home of her son on the Riley family farm.
Born May 20, 1922 at 17 Clark Street in Athens, she is the daughter of the late Cydnor P. and Maude M. Drake Riley and a 1941 graduate of Albany High School. Mary is well known for delicious pies, her finely manicured lawn and immaculate garden, both of which she tended well into her 90s. Mary took great pride in the Riley family barn and in 2003 was selected as the Athens County barn as part of Ohio’s Bicentennial. Mary enjoyed entering photographs, homemade baked goods, and vegetables from her garden at the Albany Independent Fair, winning many First Place blue ribbons. In addition, Mary and Kermit were active members of the Albany Riding Club. Her love of horses and attending horse shows was evident in the stories she told of adventures with Kermit, Dorothy, Donna and Kay.
Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Tim and Jackie Bennett Hanning; nieces, Donna Allen Ringer and Kay (David) Allen Macfarlane of Palm Desert, California; Jackie’s parents, Don and Patty Bennett.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit I. Hanning and her sister Dorothy E. Riley Allen Chambers.
A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Roger Hayes on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Alexander Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be sent to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, Ohio, 45648. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at https://www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com/.
