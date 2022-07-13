Mary J. Williams Jul 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grove City - Mary J. Williams, 84, Grove City, formerly of Albany, passed away Friday July 8, 2022,at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions.She was born April 4, 1938, Athens, the daughter of the late Homer and Lena SmalleyEllis. She was a graduate of Shade High School and was a retired office manager.Mary Jo is survived by a son Mark Boggs of Grove City; grandchildren Travis (Jessica)Boggs, Michael (Amanda) Boggs and Courtney (Roger) Chen; and 5 great-grandchildren,a sister Dixie Fletcher; and nephews Rick and Terry Ellis.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Vivia Bosworth, MarthaBradbury, Oden, Homer and Max Ellis.Services will be Saturday at 12 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Bert Christianofficiating. Burial will be in Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 11-12 prior to services.In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice or Memory Loss.Mary J. Williams Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mark Boggs Lena Smalley Mary J. Williams Work Max Ellis Mary Jo Travis Homer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Smathers benefit set for Saturday Commissioners approve paving project Fatal farm tractor crash on Route 681 in Athens County Muay Thai fighter teaches at techniques at Athens center Athens County real estate transfers Trending Recipes
