Grove City - Mary J. Williams, 84, Grove City, formerly of Albany, passed away Friday July 8, 2022,

at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions.

She was born April 4, 1938, Athens, the daughter of the late Homer and Lena Smalley

Ellis. She was a graduate of Shade High School and was a retired office manager.

Mary Jo is survived by a son Mark Boggs of Grove City; grandchildren Travis (Jessica)

Boggs, Michael (Amanda) Boggs and Courtney (Roger) Chen; and 5 great-grandchildren,

a sister Dixie Fletcher; and nephews Rick and Terry Ellis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Vivia Bosworth, Martha

Bradbury, Oden, Homer and Max Ellis.

Services will be Saturday at 12 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Bert Christian

officiating. Burial will be in Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 11-12 prior to services.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice or Memory Loss.

Mary J. Williams

