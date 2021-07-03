Mary Jageman

Athens - Mary Tracy Etta Jean Jageman, 79, of Athens, Ohio died June 22, 2021. She passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born August 12, 1941 in Neosho, Missouri.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Sylvia (Enlow) Tracy, her late husband of 53 years, Larry Jageman, her two sisters Barbara (Lee) Warp and Doris Knight-Turner.
Mary is survived by her brother Woodrow "Sonny" (Alfreda) Tracy Jr., two sons, Brad (Rebecca) and Broc Jageman, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends and beloved caretakers (Chanda and Pam).
Mary received a Master's of Education. She was the coordinator of the Talented and Gifted programs for Southern Ohio, which encompassed 10 counties and was awarded Outstanding Educator of the Year for Gifted Schools in the State of Ohio.
Mary Tracy was an active member of Central Avenue Methodist Church where her beautiful voice
was on display every Sunday. Mary was a lover of the arts, performed in many plays at the Ohio
Valley Summer Theatre at Ohio University, and was an exceptional puppeteer, which brought children laughter, joy, and wonderment.
With open arms, Mary was known to embrace people from all walks of life. International students gave her a zest for life and many lived with the Jagemans and who became lifelong friends. Everyone was welcome at Mary and Larry's house regardless of race, color, creed, or sexuality. Love was always the theme at the Jagemans.
Mary was always known for her beautiful hats and rings. When she walked into Kroger grocery, it was a common occurrence for her to be announced over the loudspeaker; "The happy hat lady is here." Mary's favorite saying was, "Treat others as you would like to be treated and try to find the good in everyone."
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the National Alzheimer's Association, Cancer Research Institution, or local nonprofit organizations Good Works and/or Passion Works.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15th at Central Avenue United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Risler officiating. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a private message of sympathy for the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com Mary Jageman
