Nelsonville, Ohio - Mary Jane McGuire, 90, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away March 15, 2021, at Riverside Methodist, Columbus, OH.
Mary Jane was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Kimberly, OH. She was a 50-year member of the First Pentecostal Church in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her children, Brenda McGuire VanBibber of Nelsonville; sons, Robert (Tammy) McGuire of New Marshfield, Billie Hill of Nelsonville, Lora Lee (Terry) Stotts of Logan; step-sons, Jimmy Lee (Sharon) McGuire of Spokane, WA, Mike (Ann) McGuire of The Plains; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Joe) Edwards of Nelsonville, Myrna Carr of the Plains.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Newlun; step-father, Fats Newlun; husband, James L. McGuire who passed in 2005; daughter, Velma "Copper" Newlun; brothers, Bruce, Bob, and Bill Newlun.
Graveside service, officiated by Mike McGuire, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. The visitation will be Saturday 10-11 a.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses
Letters of condolence may by sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net. Mary Jane McGuire
