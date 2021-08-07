Mary Lee Sonander

Athens - Mary Lee Malcom Sonander died Aug. 3, 2021 at the Kimes Convalescent Center. Mary Lee was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Edward Emmit and Pauline Finlay Malcom.
She is survived by two brothers and a sister, and their families: Robert and Ellen Malcom, State College, PA, and their children Blair Malcom, Dorothy Notarincola, and Cindy Daron; Paul Scott Malcom of Athens, and his children Mary Malcom, Ann Paulins, Margaret Wieland, and Nancy Malcom; and Nancy and Ulrich Bolleter-Malcom of Winterthur, Switzerland, and their children, Thomas Bolleter, Peter Bolleter, Andres Bolleter Bieri, and Sarah Bolleter; and sister-in-law Dolores Bertocki Malcom, of Hampton, Virginia, and her children Amy Malcom, and Virginia Marks. She is also survived by 20 great-nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother William E. Malcom, a nephew William C. Malcom, and sister-in-law Marjorie Ann Malcom. She was also predeceased by a husband of 25 years, Arnold W. Sonander, Jr.
Mary Lee graduated from Seven Mile High School in Butler County, Ohio and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Miami University. She began her teaching career in Germantown, Ohio and for 22 years [1962-1984] taught at Miami University. She was an associate professor and acting chair in the Department of Home Economics with major interests in foods and nutrition. She was also a past president of Ohio Home Economics Association, and was honored with their Friend of the Family award in 1997.
Following retirement from teaching, she entered the United Theological Seminary in Dayton where she earned a Master of Theology. Mary Lee was ordained into ministry with the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1990. Her first pastorate was with Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcanum, Ohio, and in 1996 she became the pastor to the Faith United Methodist Church in Oregon, Ohio. Rev. Sonander retired from full-time ministry in 1999 and moved to Athens. For a number of years, she served as supply pastor in area churches including Canaanville, Stewart, and Clark's Chapel. She lived at her residence on Elmwood Place for 16 years and then moved to The Lindley Inn in The Plains in 2015.
Mary Lee loved to play bridge, garden and was active in interest groups of AFAN. She was an avid traveler and her trips included journeys to the Holy Land, Zimbabwe, and trekking in Nepal. Most often were trips to Switzerland which included visits to her sister and family. She and her husband owned a Cessna aircraft and they flew extensively throughout the states. Mary Lee advanced as far as commercial certification. One of her first visits to Athens was as a pilot landing at the airstrip now occupied by the Community Center.
Mary Lee loved life, delighted in visiting family and keeping up with the accomplishments and lives of her nieces and nephews. Mary Lee was a major force in establishing the Malcom Family Scholarship at Miami University, and locally, the Mary Lee Malcom Sonander Fund has been established at the Athens Foundation to continue her legacy of involvement in the Athens community. [Athens County Foundation, PO Box 366, Athens OH 45701] She will be missed by her family and her many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Athens First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment of ashes will be in the Malcom plot at the Alexander Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Mary Lee Sonander
