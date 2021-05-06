Nelsonville - Mary Lou Bennett, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan. She was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Logan, OH, the daughter of the late Donald Lloyd and Charlotte Louise Dowler Bailey. She was married to the late Stanley "Buck" Bennett Sr., and he preceded her in death.
She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Logan; she also volunteered at the Logan and Nelsonville Food Pantries.
Mary Lou is survived by sons, Stanley (Patty) Bennett Jr. of Nelsonville, Robert Lee (Jennifer) Bennett of Athens and Donald Lloyd Bennett of Nelsonville; daughters, Mary "Ann" (James) Adkins of Nelsonville, Lisa Mae (Greg) Martin of Nelsonville, Laura Sue Newlun of Jacksonville and April Lynn (George) Bradbury of Bethel; fifteen grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Amos (Brenda) Bailey of Coolville, Ray (Mary) Bailey of Nelsonville, Marty (Jodi) Bailey of Guysville and Timothy Bailey of Columbus; sister, Patricia (Homer) Cheeseman of Nelsonville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Newlun.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Mary Lou Bennett may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 14170 St. Rt. 595, Logan, OH 43138 or FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
