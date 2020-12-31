ATHENS – Mary Lou Lavelle, 88, of Athens, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 29, 2020 at The Lindley Inn, The Plains. Born Sept. 24, 1932 in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Davis and Mary X. Day Davis.
A 1950 graduate of North High School, Columbus, she attended Ohio University. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed her Bridge Clubs, Ohio State Football, golfing at the Athens Country Club, traveling in their motor home and visiting 49 States, Hawaii by airplane.
She genuinely enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She blessed her friends and family with a loving home, where the family enjoyed 40 Christmas’s at McGuffey Lane.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 68 years, John J. “Jug” Lavelle; two daughters, Lynda (Gary) Bentley of Athens and Laura (Randy) Lively of Gallipolis; two sons, Scott (Patricia) Lavelle of Athens and Tim (Linnette) Lavelle of Strongsville; nine grandchildren, Caitlin (Kevin) Anderson, John P. Lavelle II and his fiancé, Suzi Clow, Maggie (Adam) Pfiefer, Alexandra Day Lavelle, Esquire, Brad Bentley, Jessica (Levi) Woods, Courtney Lively, Mary Ann Lively and Charlotte Lively; three great-grandchildren, Harper and Grayson Anderson and Jack Pfiefer; and her care-givers, Lisa Crabtree, Kelly Kasler, Kay Taylor, Deborah Cochran and Rose Berardi. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Lindley Inn and OhioHealth Hospice for the wonderful care Mary Lou received.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mill and Stewart Streets with Msgr. Donald Horak as celebrant. The public is invited to attend the graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster St. and Columbia Ave. on Monday at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a celebration of Mary Lou’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701 (visit website) ohiohealth.com or make a contribution to the charity of your choice in memory of Mary Lou. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
