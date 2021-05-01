Logan - Mary Margaret Gastin, 95, of Logan, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born April 27, 1926 in Hocking County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chris and Esther Lanning Wolfe. She was married to the late Charles Frederick Gastin, for 71 years, and he passed away on April 1, 2021.
A life-long member of Nelsonville Wesleyan Church; She was a wonderful Christian Lady, and her lovely smile was always present. She was also greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Mary Margaret is survived by a son, Randy (Lisa) Gastin of Logan; grandchildren, Amy Pierce-Neal of Burlington, Colorado, Stephanie (Heath) McQuade of Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, Sara (Daniel) Maurer of Cincinnati, Lucy Pierce of Springboro, Brandon (Kelly) Garman of Parma, Justin Garman of Columbus and Kyle Garman of Columbus; nine great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Smith Newlun of Nelsonville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Merita Gastin-Pierce; brother, Chris Wolfe Jr.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Donations in memory of Mary Margaret Gastin can be made to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
