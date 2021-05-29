Centerburg - Mary Kathleen (Downey) McKinstry, 88, of Centerburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark. Born July 14, 1932 in Athens, OH to the late Daniel B. and Alma R. (Weatherby) Downey. Kathleen was a long-time active member of the First United Methodist Church of Athens, where she used her amazing vocal gifts in the church choir and as the church soloist.
In Athens she was a member of several community organizations including Athens Friends and Newcomers, Athens Music Club and CCL. Upon moving to the Centerburg area in her later years she became a member of the Sunbury United Methodist Church. Terriers across the country. Together they enjoyed traveling and shopping.
Kathleen enjoyed meeting new people and listening to their stories. She never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Richard P. McKinstry; and sister, Rhea Sutton.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and John Morgan of Centerburg and son, Craig McKinstry of Covington, KY; granddaughters, Mary Claire and Meredith Morgan; niece and nephews, Kathy and Mike Brooks, Mark Sutton.
Graveside Memorial Service and inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Eastview Cemetery, 357 Hartford Avenue, Centerburg, OH 43011. Pastor Mark Pierce officiating. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 in Kathleen's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the McKinstry family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with Kathleen's family. Mary McKinstry
