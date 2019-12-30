LOGAN — Mary A. McManis, 96, of Creola gained her angel wings on Dec. 29, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1923 to the late Nellie (Arick) and Walter Snider.
Mary was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Some even joke that she was the unofficial mayor of Creola. She enjoyed spending time with family, dancing and playing the harmonica, and telling stories.
Mary leaves behind six of her eight children, Thomas Sr. (Pam), Margaret, Charles Noel (Katha), Robert, Faye, and Angie (Dwain); 23 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Florabelle (Toots).
She was welcomed at Heaven’s Gates by her parents; husband Charles; daughters, Mary Alice and Marilyn; sons-in-law, Wayne, Larry, and Carl; daughters-in-law, Debbie and Diane; granddaughters, Kim and Barb; grandsons, Danny and Charles Noel Jr.; great-grandson John; siblings, Paul, Helen, Martha, Kenny, and Charles; and special friends, Mae, Dorothy, Sherry, and Julie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio with Rev. Thomas McManis Jr. officiating. Internment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio following the funeral.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to time of service on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
