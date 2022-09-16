Stewart - Mary L. Minerd, age 88, of Stewart (New England), passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her home. Born Aug. 2, 1934 in Conway, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Tony Troillett and Clara Worm Troillett.
A graduate of St. Joseph High School (Arkansas) she was a school bus driver for Beacon School for twenty-five years. She was a member of the Stewart Wesleyan Church and moved to Ohio in 1967. She enjoyed meeting with her friends at McDonald's and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bill Minerd; two daughters, Debbie Wilson of Marshville, NC and Marilyn (Gary "Tino") McVey of Stewart; two granddaughters, Shawna (Gary) Loftis of Marshville, NC and Melissa Britton of Conway, Arkansas; two grandsons, Zach McVey and Aaron McVey both of Stewart; ten great grandchildren; five great, great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Wauer of Conway, AR and Anita Tucker of GA; five brothers, Paul (Sunok) Troillett of Tacoma, WA, David (Lucia) Troillett of CT, Stephen Troillett of Conway, AR, Eddie Joe (Betty) Troilett of Georgia and Johnny (Carolyn) Troillett of CO; and a very close friend, Mary Lou Rector.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Tony Troillett. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Okey Ahart officiating. Burial will be in New England Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 12:00 noon until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of OhioHealth Hospice for the care Mary received. Mary Minerd
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Minerd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
