Athens - Mary M. Morgan, 94, of Athens, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 2, 1927, in Athens, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank M. and Elsie M. McNeal Murphy. Mary was the widow of the late Russell G. Wallar and Roger G. Morgan.
Mary was a member of the McArthur Red Hat Matrons and the Sereno Chapter #128 O.E.S. in McArthur. She was an avid flower gardener, loved decorating for Christmas and enjoyed spending quality time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her son, Randall G. (Ruth) Wallar of Creola; stepson, Roger Keith (Lyn) Morgan of Montana; stepdaughter, Kathy M. (Bob) Moore of Newark; grandchildren, Joshua Wallar, Amanda Wallar, Lindsay (Scott) Moore and Ryan (Anthony) Moore; three great grandchildren; brother-in-law, William Herron; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Kathy Sabo and Margaret (Peggy) Lane and her beloved dachshund, Woody.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mary was preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia Wallar; brothers, John D. "Jack" Murphy, Frank M. Murphy Jr. and sisters, Ann Herron, Helen Eversberg and Garnet M. Engle.
A graveside service in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, will be held at a later date. No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary Morgan to the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook atwww.cardaras.com Mary Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.