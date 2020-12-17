Mary Morrow

AMESVILLE – Mary Alice Morrow, 83, of Amesville, passed away Dec. 14, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. Mary was born Feb. 13, 1937 near Greenwood, MS, she was the daughter of the late Jewel and Pearlie Mitchell.
After graduating from high school, she enrolled in cosmetology school in Greenwood, MS. She then moved to Akron, OH and opened a hair salon. In 1970 she met and married Henry Morrow. Mary continued her cosmetology career until 1988 when the family moved to Amesville.
Mary had a long hobby of raising goats which she continued until her final illness over took her in 2019. She was admitted to The Laurels of Athens in the fall of 2019 where she resided until her death.
Mary is survived by her husband, Henry Morrow; step-sons, Mike and Davis Morrow; brothers, Don and Johnny Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Clara and Ladonna Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Allison Morrow; a step-daughter, Brenda Morrow; four brothers, Lonnie, Bob, Charles and Billy Mitchell; a sisters-in-law, Carolyn Mitchell.
In accordance with her wishes, Mary will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
