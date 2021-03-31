ALBANY – Mary Katherine Murphy, 81, Albany, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Arcadia Valley in Coolville.
Born March 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Jose Carlos and Mary Elizabeth Kiraly Lopes. She was a homemaker and attended Albany United Methodist Church.
She is survived by sons, Jack Murphy of Camden Wyoming, DE, and Richard (Melissa) Murphy of Parkersburg, WV; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Carlos Lopes of Logan, WV, Carmen Delores Smith of South Point, WV, Mark Lopez of Dunbar, WV and Carolyn Lopes of Logan, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Jackie E. Murphy.
A Memorial Gathering Saturday 1-2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services 2:30 p.m. in Temple Cemetery, with Pastor Barry Blankenship officiating.
You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
