Mary Niggemeyer

Coolville - Mary E. (Buchanan) Niggemeyer, 79, of Coolville, OH, went to be with the Lord, passing at her home unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Born Nov 30, 1941, in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby (Randolph) Buchanan. She graduated from Carthage-Troy High School in 1959. She was a longtime employee of Athens County Job & Family Service. She was a member of Vanderhoof Baptist Church and a longtime member of Lottridge Community Center. She enjoyed working puzzles, playing cards with family and friends and spending time with family and friends. She was such a proud mom, grandma and great-grandma. Her family was her world.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy and Elton Link; son, Michael Niggemeyer; daughter, Angie and Scott Mescher; grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Jaymes, Rinda, Tasha, Zach, Brendan, Kayla and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Zoe, Gage, Logan, Dixie, Taylor, Wyatt, Jack, Dominic, Stephanie, Ravenna and Andrew and her lifelong partner, Bob Grim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy; sister, Billie; brother, Eddie and great-granddaughter, Angel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, from 4-6 p.m.
