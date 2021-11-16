Albany - Mary Paynter, 100, Albany, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Cambridge Place, in Cambridge, Ohio.
Born September 25, 1921, in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Lenora E. Rawlings Dean. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cornerstone Church.
She is survived by ten nieces and seven nephews, and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul R. Paynter, and siblings Oliver Dean, Florence Well, Jenny Blackwood, Sylvia Bryson Robinstine, Ardis Waggoneer, and John Dean.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Burlingham Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Corner Stone Church.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Mary Paynter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.