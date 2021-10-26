Glouster - Mary Ann Pettit, age 77, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away Oct. 22, 2021, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Mary was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Chester Hill, Ohio to James Stobart and Ida Vorhees Stobart. She was a member of the #10 Holiness Mission, was the song leader.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Haines; son, Philip Pettit; sisters, Nancy Pettit and Dorothy Leffler; her pastor at #10 Holiness Mission Pastor Esther Avery.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Pettit; sons, Jerry Pettit and Tony Eugene Pettit; daughter, Loretta Pettit; grandson, Brian Pettit.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Hollister Cemetery, Hollister.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
Mary Pettit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.