Powell - Mary Louise Rader (nee Poss), 87, formerly of Athens, Ohio, died peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her home, The Ganzhorn Suites, Powell, Ohio.
Mary was born June 18, 1935, in Bensenville, Illinois, to the late Anthony and Helen Modaff Poss and was one of five sisters. She was a graduate of Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Illinois and received a bachelor's degree in science education from Northern Illinois University.
She was a fun loving woman who enjoyed entertaining people in her home. She especially loved Christmas decorating and baking! Mary loved to knit, crochet, do jigsaw puzzles, cook and bake. She was a devout Catholic, and cherished time with her family and friends. In her retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband Bill, and was able to travel to Europe and Africa, among many other places.
Mary is survived by her son, Steven (Rhoni) of Portsmouth, Ohio; daughter, Lucy (Rick Brown) of New Albany, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill", who passed away, January 11, 2010, exactly 13 years and 13 days before her.
Calling hours will be from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11:30 A.M officiated by Fr. Jeremiah Hahn. Burial will be immediately following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Capital City Hospice, Columbus, Mary's angels on Earth. You may send the family a message of sympathy or contribute to a charity in Mary's name at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Mary Rader
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.