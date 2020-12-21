ATHENS – Mary E. Rice, 99, of Athens, died Saturday evening, Dec. 19, 2020 at Kime’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born April 25, 1921 in New Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Charles Donley Carter and Bertha Swisher Carter.
She was a graduate of Union Furnace High School and played on the girl’s basketball team. She retired from Ambassador Laundries of Athens as a supervisor after 55 years of services. She enjoyed travel, especially to Branson, MO.
Mary is survived by a daughter-in-law, Sandra Rice of West Monroe, Louisiana; a son-in-law, Keith Gabriel of Athens; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Blaine Rice; a daughter, Mary Jo Gabriel; a son, Jerry Lee Rice; a son and daughter-in-law Larry Thomas Rice and Esther Rice; five sisters, Treca, Alice, Wilma, Pauline and Evelyn; two brothers, Robert and Stanley.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.