Mary Rist

Mary Catherine Rist, age 92, of Athens died Thursday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2020 at her home. Born May 30, 1927 in Canaan Township, Athens County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Bessie G. Dunfee Scott.

She attended Rome-Canaan High School and later was a caregiver to many area senior citizens. While her family was most important to her, she also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and a blazing fire in the wood stove.

Mary is survived by her three daughters, Peggy Rist of Athens, Susan (Mike) Burke of Richwood, WV, and Beverly Jo Rist of Athens; her darling grandson, Benjamin (Lauren) Rist of Seattle, Washington; a sister, Zora Hudnall of Athens; and a brother, James Scott of Athens; Bryan Lynch, who was like a son to her; longtime friend and neighbor, Juanita Deal; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her loving caregivers; and Diamond, her dog.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Armond F. Rist, in 2003; six sisters, Audrey Scott, Goldie King, Gladys Frazee, Letha Heightland, Gertrude Donaldson and Lois Mingus.

Funeral service will be conducted this Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Neil Cadle officiating, assisted by Pastor Bill O’Brien. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery, Alexander Township. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to your favorite local veterans’ organization. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave
Athens, OH 45701
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
1:00PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave
Athens, OH 45701
