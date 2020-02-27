Mary Stewart

ATHENS- Mary Marguerite “Doodles” Stewart, 74 of Athens, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. Born Dec. 25, 1946 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late James Eugene “Gene” Cassels and Alberta Marguerite Miller Cassels.
She was a 1964 graduate of Athens High School, attended Ohio University, and was a graduate of Hocking College with a degree as a licensed practical nurse. She was formerly employed as a secretary at O.U., Beacon School and General Power of Logan. She was employed for 38 years as an Administrative Assistant and Nurse at Kimes Nursing and Convalescent Center of Athens. She was also involved with the Ohio Nursing Board as an LPN. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was also a naturalist, loving nature and all animals, large and small.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 and a half years, Roger L. Stewart; a daughter, Rogena S. Holliman of Pickerington, a son and his wife, Roger and Jennifer Stewart II; a daughter and her husband, Rogetta and Michael Sigman of Lockborne; another son, Maurice Antonio Smith of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Roger and his wife, Kaylen Stewart III, Whitlee Sigman, Joe and his wife Jessica Stewart III, Evan Holliman and Joshua James Stewart; five great-grandchildren, Maverick, Mila, Kenzo, Landry, Isaiah and one on the way and maybe more to come; a sister and her husband, Unita and Cecil Coconougher of Athens; a brother Mike Cassels of Parkersburg, WV; nieces and nephews, Jaime Wilson, Marcia Brooks, Cecil Coconougher III, Michael Cassels II, Bryan Cassels and many more loving nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews, Deija, Malaki, Makayla, Avery and Myles.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Mark Edwards and Jolene Barrett officiating. Friends may call Monday 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Schlerosis Society, Ohio Buckeye Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
