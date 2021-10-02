The Plains - Mary L. Stump, age 84, formerly of The Plains died early Friday morning, Oct. 1, 2021, at the home of her caregiver and cousin, Verna Brooks in Glouster. Born Feb. 22, 1937, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Stump and Amy Mae Scott Stump.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, she was employed at Stanley's Shoe Store, Athens AAA Office, Laughlin Vending Co. and the Athens Flower Shop. She was a member of the First Christian Church, the Highley Study Circle, and several other local organizations. She volunteered many years as a poll working for the Athens County Board of Elections.
Mary is survived by her "nieces", Verna (Ted) Brooks of Glouster, Violet (Donald) Martin of Nelsonville, and Vera Scott of The Plains; also surviving are several cousins.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a "niece", Virginia Mullen; and a special cousin, Vern Scott.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Elijah Brooks officiating. Burial will be in South Canaan Cemetery, Athens. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank her private caregivers and OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444. W. Union St. Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Mary Stump
