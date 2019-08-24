ALBANY — Mary Francis Wandling (nee Kempton), 98, of Albany, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 22, 2019 at The Ridges at Lancaster.
She was born May 8, 1921 in Trimble Township to the late Herman and Gladys Kempton.
Mary was married 62 years to the late John E. Wandling who passed in 2002. They had four children, two of whom are deceased: the late David Wandling of Illinois and Susan Tigner (nee Wandling) of Albany.
She is survived by two sons, Allen (Robin) Wandling of Illinois and Michael (Patty) Wandling of Lancaster; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Cora Stanley of The Plains, and Inez Hart of Logan.
She was preceded in death by brothers, John Kempton and Ira Kempton; sisters, Iris (Kempton) Leach, Hazel (Kempton) North, Juanita (Kempton) Dehmann and Dorothy (Kempton) Lewis. Mary would like to thank Rick Johnson of Albany for his many years of devoted help and friendship.
Mary was a dedicated homemaker, avid book reader, crossword puzzler and published poet. She was also a member of the Methodist Church in Albany, and Seventh Day Adventist Church in Athens, where she served as a pianist and bible teacher until having to retire with health issues. She also served as Chaplain of Albany Grange and Carrie Hall for many years. In her spare time, she was a scouting den mother, helped with little league and later on a member of the senior citizens group.
Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stewart officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Mary will be laid to rest in Athens Memorial Gardens next to her husband John.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
