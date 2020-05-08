NEW MARSHFIELD – Mary D. West, 44, New Marshfield, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Born Nov. 21, 1975, the daughter of the late Pearl and Kathy McCune West.
She is survived by siblings, Pearl West Jr., April West, John West, William West, and Jeannie Brett.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer West, and her grandparents.
As per her wishes she will be cremated, services will be at a later date. You may sign her book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
