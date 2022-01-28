Athens - Mary Louise Wetzel, age of 79, of Athens, Ohio, went home to be with her sweet Jesus on Jan. 26, 2022, at The Laurels, Athens, Ohio.
Mary was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Buchtel, Ohio to Victor and Erma Wetzel.
She was a 1960 graduate of Buchtel High School, member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church, life-member of The Plains #7174 Ladies Auxiliary and member of the Democratic Executive Committee in Athens County
Surviving are her significant other for 23 years, Larry Mosier of Athens; sons, Vincent E. Wright (Barbara) of Guysville, and Van E. Wright (Tammy) of Florida; loving daughter, Amanda Groe (Ryan) Of California; grandchildren, Laticia, Matthew, Alyssa, Cory, Alixandria, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Madison, and Ashleigh; siblings, Alberta (Bob) Vasko of Murray City, Beverly Russell of Carbon Hill, and Victor E. Wetzel of Nelsonville; sister-in-law, Virginia Mosier of Indiana; special cousin Linn & Nancy Altman of Gibisonville, and Dixie Lee Flowers.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Erma Mills, Victor L Wetzel; son, Ulric Eugene Wetzel Swart; siblings, Bill, David, Danny and Phyllis Wetzel; stepfather, Samuel Arthur Mills; granddaughters, Vanessa Leanne and Savanna Eileen Wright; father-in-law Ervin Mosier; mother-in-law, Ruth Mosier; sister-in-law, Jean Mosier Hess; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Mosier, and Vaughn Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Athens County Dog Shelter 13333 St Rt 13 Millfield Ohio 45761.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Mary Wetzel
