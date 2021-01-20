CHAUNCEY – MaryAnn Rosser, 57, of Chauncey, OH, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2021.
MaryAnn is the wife of Mickey Sr. and the mother to Kristin Wheaton (Chris), Lacy Wolf (Nick), and Mickey Jr., and stepdaughter Kitzy Fitzpatrick (Darren).
She is grandmother to Damien, Lyla, Nathanule, Syles, Hannah, Madison, and Hunter. With special mention to young Syles, as he is the boy who stole her whole heart.
She is the sister of Tim Hastings (Wanda) and sister in spirit and heart to Shari Blackwell (Steve).
MaryAnn is the aunt of Timmy Hastings (Michelle) and Kimberly (Greg).
She is the daughter of the late David and Marylee Hastings of Yatesboro, PA. And a lifelong friend to Donna Coen (Randy).
MaryAnn spent her life in service to the Lord through her music and Kinship Ministries.
MaryAnn’s wit and humor were as much appreciated as was the love she gave to family, friends, and even strangers.
She will be missed like the January sun misses the flower.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Hickory Creek Nursing center for the care and heart they gave our mom, wife, sister, and friend in her final days.
Services are Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Blackwell officiating.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Assoc. , 225 N. Michigan Av., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or www.atc.alz.org
you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
