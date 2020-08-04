Matthew Maccombs

NELSONVILLE – Matthew D. Maccombs, 57, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home with his beloved wife and parents.

Matthew was born Aug. 8, 1962 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Melvin and Jeraldine Maccombs. He loved biking, swimming, and traveling. He was also a member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and Nelsonville Senior Center. He was a veteran of the Air Force from 1987 till 1994.

Matt is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Maccombs; parents, Melvin and Jeri Maccombs; stepson, Danny Dailey; stepgranddaughter, Demi (Blake) Tornes. Matt is also survived by his brother, Douglas (Becky) Maccombs of Nelsonville; nieces, Samantha, Stephanie and Seanna; and man aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matt was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Maccombs on Oct. 16, 2017. 

Matthew had chosen to be cremated and buried at Greenlawn cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. Arrangements were held by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Services were by Pastor Michael Thomas. 

In lieu of flowers, Matthew kindly asked that donations be made to the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, in Nelsonville, Ohio.

