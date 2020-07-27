STEWART – Maurina A. Thompson Judson, 52, of Stewart, formerly of Chesterhill, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the O’Blenness Hospital in Athens. She was born on May 26, 1968 in Chesterhill to David Thompson and Verna “Bell” Lucas Teesle. She attended the Bethel Wesleyan Church in Plantsville.
She is survived by her mother, Verna “Bell” Teesle of Chesterhill; husband, Bobby Judson of the home; two sons, Terry Chandler of Chesterhill and Austin Judson of Stewart; a daughter, Hayle Judson of Stewart; a sister, Althea Thompson of McConnelsville; four grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father. A graveside service will be held on Weds, July 29, 2020 at noon at the Mt. Hermon Cemetery near Amesville. Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.