Athens - Max A. Kempton, age 58, of Athens, Ohio, passed away March 5, 2022 at his residence, Athens, Ohio.
Max was born August 30, 1963 in Nelsonville.
Surviving are his mother, Jeanie Parsons of New Marshfield; wife, Kimberly Hoskins; children, Julia (Jesse) Nutter of Marietta, Courtney Westerviller of Athens, Crystal Westerviller of Athens, Johnie Evans of Athens; seven grandchildren; siblings, Perri (Michael) Llewellyn of New Marshfield, Regina (Jon Smyers) Kempton of Athens, Kandi (Farley) Gross of Athens, Steven Kempton of The Plains; several nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins.
Max was preceded in death by his father, Ted Kempton; step-father, David Parsons; granddaughter, Kaylen Young
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Richard Fitch officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield, at a later date.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Max Kempton
